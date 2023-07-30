KDP, PUK to meet in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will meet in Sulaimani province on Sunday to discuss holding the sixth parliamentary elections.

A KDP delegation is set to meet with their PUK counterparts in Sulaimani, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

The main topic of the discussion is set to be discussing the mechanisms to hold the sixth parliamentary elections in Kurdistan Region, which was planned to take place last year.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

The Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdish political parties have called for holding the polls as soon as possible.

Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani has recently called for holding the elections without any impediment.

Iraq’s top electoral body has recently called for holding the elections in the upcoming February.