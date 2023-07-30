PM Barzani orders several projects in Khurmal sub-districts: KRG Spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Sunday in a statement that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has appointed a special committee to carry out a number of projects in the Khurmal sub-district of Halabja Province.

Earlier, PM Barzani ordered the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with Halabja Province, to take administrative procedures to complete the conversion of the Khurmal sub-district into a district.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior announced that the elevation of the Khurmal sub-district into a district will begin on Monday.

Khurmal is located in northern Halabja Province, 10 kilometers from the center of the province, and includes dozens of villages. It is 70 kilometers east of Sulaimani.

Khurmal has a population of 21,000, and it consists of 46 villages. These villages include Hama Faraj, Rostam Beg, Ahmadawa, Elanpe, Bani Banok, Bani Shar, Bardabal, and Tazede, among several others.

Khurmal also has several historical monuments, including Khan Ahmad Khan Castle, also known as Zalm Castle, and the Old Wall of Khurmal Castle. Both date back to the pre-Islamic Sassanid period.