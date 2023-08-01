Erbil inaugurates ICU at maternity hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local and health officials on Tuesday in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil inaugurated the maternal intensive care unit the city’s maternity hospital.

Consisting of four beds, the newly constructed section is equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment, per a statement from the Erbil governorate.

The unit was financially supported by the Qatar Red Crescent and executed in cooperation with its Iraqi counterpart, the statement added. It cost more than $340,000.

Erbil Governor Omed Koshnaw expressed his delight for the unit, which will mostly serve the low-income families that frequent the public hospital.

The Qatari aid group on Monday launched a new project with the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) to provide medical assistance to children with birth defects. He also expressed his gratitude to the Gulf aid group for its charity projects and cooperation with the BCF as well as the Iraqi Red Crescent – Erbil branch.

Khoshnaw also welcomed Qatar’s new diplomatic envoy in Kurdistan Region, where the monarchy has recently opened its consulate.

Doha and Erbil have recently developed their ties, particularly after exchanging several high-profile visits.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited Qatar in February 2022 in Doha and met with the country’s top leadership, including Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Developing ties in the agriculture, trade, and tourism sectors were discussed among the officials at that time, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).