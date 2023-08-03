KDP President Barzani says Kurdish people expect recognition of Yezidi genocide by international community

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Thursday said the Kurdish people expect the international community to recognize the Yezidi genocide and other atrocities committed against the nation.

Barzani’s remarks came on the 9th anniversary of the Yezidi genocide instigated by the so-called Islamic State in August 2014.

“The Kurdish people expect the international community to recognize the Yezidi genocide as Germany and the UK did along with other atrocities, including chemical bombardment of Halabja and Anfal campaign that was committed against the Kurdish people,” Barzani said.

Nine years after the liberation of Sinjar, the suffering of Yezidis are ongoing, the Kurdish leader, who supervised the liberation of the Yezidi-majority town in 2015 as president of Kurdistan Region, said.

The Sinjar Agreement is “the best solution” for normalizing the situation in the area in order to end the suffering of the Yezidis, he said.

The ongoing presence of the militia forces, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), is cited as the main reason for not implementing the deal, which has been supported by the United Nations, the UK, and the US.

“Up until when the Iraqi government would continue to allow the forces to hinder the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement?” Barzani asked.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday marked the ninth commemoration of the genocide and called for implementing the deal in order to allow the displaced Yezidis to return back to their areas.

The so-called Islamic State militants August 2014 attacked the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar and nearby villages, killing at least 5,000 Yezidis as well as enslaving 6,000 women and minors. Around 400,000 others were displaced by the offensive.

A number of countries and the United Nations have acknowledged that acts of genocide had been committed by ISIS against the group. On Tuesday, the UK formally recognized the atrocities as genocide.

The Kurdish region has also established an office to rescue the kidnapped Yezidis since 2014. More than 3,500 Yezidis have been rescued so far, according to Kurdistan Regional Government data.