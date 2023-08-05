New catholic church opens in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, along with Mar Awa III, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, inaugurated a new church in Erbil on Saturday.

The church is named Nerdrawi Piroz, which translates to "New Apostle."

Both the President of the Kurdistan Region and the Assyrian Patriarch delivered speeches during the ceremony.

In his address, Awa III expressed gratitude for the support that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has provided to Christians. He also emphasized that the KRG underscores the significance of coexistence among nations as brethren, transcending ethnic and religious differences.

Furthermore, the President of the Kurdistan Region stated that coexistence is a fundamental principle of Kurdish culture, irrespective of nationality or religion.

"Coexistence in Kurdistan runs so deep and strong that it has evolved into a significant strength for all of us, garnering the world's respect," added Barzani.

He also highlighted that the freedom achieved in the Kurdistan Region has sparked a revival among all ethnic groups, religions, and communities within the region.

"We will persist in fortifying our coexistence and nurturing its further development," reaffirmed the President of the Kurdistan Region.

Following the emergence of ISIS in 2014, thousands of Christians sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region, finding sanctuary in towns that are diverse and have a majority Christian population. The Christian community in the Kurdistan Region is estimated to comprise around 60,000 residents.

Leaders of the religious community have, on numerous occasions, commended the government's efforts to safeguard Christians, whose numbers in Iraq have been dwindling since 2003 due to persecution and terrorism.