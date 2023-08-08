PM Barzani issues two orders for Soran Independent Administration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday issued two orders for Soran Independent Administration, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to PM Barzani's orders, the Khalifan Subdistrict was turned into a district, and Sreshma Village was turned into a district.

These orders are part of the KRG Ninth Cabinet’s strategic plan and will be effective immediately from the date of issue.

On July 28, 2021, the Prime Minister issued Decree No.107 that established Soran as an independent administration, which consisted of the Soran, Choman, Rawanduz, and Mergasor Districts.

Khalifan will become the sixth district of Soran Independent Administration after PM Barzani's decision today.

Soran has a population of 350,000 people, which is 14.4% of Erbil Province's population, and covers an area of ​​5473 square kilometers.