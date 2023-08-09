PM Barzani earmarks $4.5 million to build 348 new classrooms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday earmarked six billion Iraqi dinars ($4.5 million) to build 348 new classrooms for schools in all Kurdistan Region provinces and independent administrations, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Education.

The building of these classrooms is part of the KRG Ninth Cabinet’s strategic plan.

The statement also added that 452 new classrooms have been built thus far in the Kurdistan Region since PM Barzani’s tenure began in June 2019.

Previously, PM Barzani allocated 46.6 billion dinars ($35.6 million) for the renovation and construction of school buildings.

In 2022, the KRG established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and the Curriculum of Education and Higher Education. This was to align the Kurdistan Region's education curriculum with international standards.

The prime minister on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct experiments in newly built laboratories.