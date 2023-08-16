PM Barzani, French Charge d'Affaires in Iraq discuss Ninth Cabinet reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Jean-Christophe, Charge d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

At the meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments and the general situation in Iraq, as well as issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

They also stressed the need to protect and respect the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights.

Moreover, the two officials addressed the KRG Ninth Cabinet reforms and the importance of holding parliamentary elections on Feb. 25, 2024.

Lastly, the situation in the territories outside of the KRG administration, specifically Kirkuk, and the need to end demographic change in those territories was discussed in the meeting.

As an integral part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, France has provided the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces with training and air support in the forces’ fight against the terror group between 2014 and 2017.

Two French presidents, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his predecessor François Hollande, have visited the Kurdistan Region in recent years.

Erbil and Paris share close economic, cultural, and political ties. The two capitals are sister cities.

Kurdish officials praise France regularly for the effective role it played in lifting “the diplomatic embargo” imposed by Baghdad on Erbil following the Kurdistan Region’s 2017 independence referendum, in which an overwhelming 90-plus percent of KRG citizens voted in favor of secession.