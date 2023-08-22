KDP president discusses unemployment, combatting narcotics with Duhok educators  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a town hall meeting in Duhok with academics and teachers, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday discussed a number of issues, including unemployment, combatting narcotics, and immigration of the youth.

The meeting is part of the party leader’s official visit to the province, where he has held a number of town hall meetings with the community leaders in different areas and districts.

University professors, school teachers, and educators attended the meeting with Barzani, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the leader’s office.

The KDP president highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s efforts to find out the root causes of immigration as well as combat narcotics, urging academics to help the government in this regard.

Barzani extended his gratitude and appreciation to the academic community that had worked hard to continue the education process despite numerous challenges. He also asked the educators to strengthen the sense of patriotism among the new generation amid efforts to deviate the youth from the national principles, per the statement.

Speaking about the latest political developments in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, Barzani said that lack of respect for the partnership principle has been one of the main reasons for Iraq’s political crisis.

The leader on Monday met with the families of martyrs, wounded veterans as well as recipients of the Barzani Medal.