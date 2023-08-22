Three artists from Rojhilat open art exhibition in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In collaboration with the Erbil Art Directorate, three artists from Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) on Tuesday opened a group exhibition of paintings in Erbil’s Media Gallery.

The exhibition explored Kurdish nature, beauty and traditions.

Jamil Aram Qubadi, one of the participating artists, told Kurdistan 24 "With Parchin Soma and Sumaya Chiman Muradi, we brought a collection of our unique paintings from the east to south Kurdistan [Kurdistan Region]."

“Our artistic works are raw materials for capturing rural residents' hardships. They are real images of rural life,” Qubadi added.

The exhibition was attended by Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed, Director General of Culture and Arts Farhang Ghafoor, and Director of Arts Azad Lashkari.

The exhibition lasts for two days.