Culture

Three artists from Rojhilat open art exhibition in Erbil

The exhibition explored Kurdish nature, beauty and traditions.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Art exhibition in Erbil’s Media Gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Art exhibition in Erbil’s Media Gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Art exhibition painting Rojhilat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In collaboration with the Erbil Art Directorate, three artists from Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) on Tuesday opened a group exhibition of paintings in Erbil’s Media Gallery.

The exhibition explored Kurdish nature, beauty and traditions.

Jamil Aram Qubadi, one of the participating artists, told Kurdistan 24 "With Parchin Soma and Sumaya Chiman Muradi, we brought a collection of our unique paintings from the east to south Kurdistan [Kurdistan Region]."

“Our artistic works are raw materials for capturing rural residents' hardships. They are real images of rural life,” Qubadi added.

The exhibition was attended by Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed, Director General of Culture and Arts Farhang Ghafoor, and Director of Arts Azad Lashkari.

The exhibition lasts for two days.

Art exhibition in Erbil’s Media Gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Art exhibition in Erbil’s Media Gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive