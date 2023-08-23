Turkish FM to arrive in Erbil tonight

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has learned that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Erbil on Wednesday night.

Fidan is scheduled to meet with Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday.

During his meeting with senior Kurdish officials, the Turkish FM is expected to discuss several critical issues related to bilateral cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

Fidan's visit precedes the anticipated visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the date of which has not yet been officially announced.

On Tuesday, the Turkish FM arrived in Baghdad and met with Iraqi senior officials, including his counterpart, the Iraqi President and Prime Minister.

In his visit with Iraqi FM, Fidan discussed ways of strengthening cooperation mechanisms.

