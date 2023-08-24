US envoy hails KDP President Barzani’s role in combatting terrorism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US envoy in Erbil on Thursday hailed the role of the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani for his role in combatting terrorism.

President Masoud Barzani received the new US Consul General Mark Stroh in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The US envoy hailed Barzani’s role in deepening “the historic relations” between the Kurdistan Region and the US as well as his role in combatting terrorism, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office, Barzani Headquarters, read.

Consul General Stroh reiterated on continuing cooperation and partnership between the two nations, the statement added.

President Barzani wished the new envoy success in his new endeavor and highlighted the latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Middle East. The Kurdish leader also spoke about the ongoing threat of terrorism in the area.

Barzani stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and partnership between the two sides in the fight against terrorism.

The new envoy met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani earlier Thursday and talked about enhancing bilateral ties.

The US envoy similarly met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday and discussed enhancing bilateral ties.

The envoy was officially inaugurated in the position on Sunday, replacing his predecessor Irvin Hicks Jr.

Prior to his new position, the diplomat served as the US Consul General in Pakistan’s Karachi.

Stroh completed his undergraduate studies in History and Political Science at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, according to his profile on the US Department of State.

He later received a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University. Before becoming a career diplomat, he worked as a journalist for several years at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in late July appointed Treefa Aziz as its representative to Washington, DC, replacing Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman.