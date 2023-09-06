Politics

Critically wounded Kirkuk protester receives emergency care in Erbil

As Muhammed’s father told Kurdistan 24, he is under intensive medical care, and if his condition worsens, he will be sent abroad for treatment as assured by Barzani.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Muhammad Adnan is currently under intensive care, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kirkuk Masoud Barzani KRG PMF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the order of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) president Masoud Barzani, Muhammed Adnan, 31, one of the injured protesters in the demonstration in Kirkuk, was transferred to Western Erbil Emergency Hospital on Tuesday night..

Moreover, Saman Barzanji, the Health Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday visited Adnan to review his health condition.

A protest took place on Saturday by Kurds against the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), following the latter's opposition to the handover of the KDP headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

In total, four Kurds were killed and fifteen were injured after the PMF opened fire on the protesters.

Meanwhile, officials from the Kurdistan Region have collectively condemned the attack.

Read More: Protests resume in Kirkuk

