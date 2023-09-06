Critically wounded Kirkuk protester receives emergency care in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the order of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) president Masoud Barzani, Muhammed Adnan, 31, one of the injured protesters in the demonstration in Kirkuk, was transferred to Western Erbil Emergency Hospital on Tuesday night..

As Muhammed’s father told Kurdistan 24, he is under intensive medical care, and if his condition worsens, he will be sent abroad for treatment as assured by Barzani.

Moreover, Saman Barzanji, the Health Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday visited Adnan to review his health condition.

A protest took place on Saturday by Kurds against the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), following the latter's opposition to the handover of the KDP headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

In total, four Kurds were killed and fifteen were injured after the PMF opened fire on the protesters.

Meanwhile, officials from the Kurdistan Region have collectively condemned the attack.

