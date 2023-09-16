Security

Kurdistan Region Security Council announces arrest of ISIS emir Abu Lili

Abu Lili fought in major battles against Peshmerga forces in the Makhmour district and Qaraj area.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Security Council. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Security Council. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan ISIS Kurdistan Region Security Council Peshmerga Makhmour Qarachogh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Saturday announced the arrest of an ISIS emir, who has allegedly been involved in several terrorist acts.

Zidan Khalifa Ahmed Matar, known as Abu Lili, was arrested on Sept. 6. The KRSC did not reveal his capture location.

During his tenure as the emir of Sa'd bin Waqas, Abu Lili was active in the villages of Abushita and Kushaf, as well as the mountain of Qarachogh. He is suspected of orchestrating civilian assassinations and kidnappings.

Abu Lili joined ISIS in 2014 and was a fighter in the al-Shirqat district of Saladin province. He fought in major battles against Peshmerga forces in the Makhmour district and Qaraj area.  

Makhmour lies within the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, which has seen growing ISIS attacks due to a lack of security cooperation between the forces.

Close to Erbil, the area was temporarily occupied by ISIS in the summer of 2014 before the extremists were ousted by Kurdish Peshmerga forces, with the support of coalition partners.

The terror group occupied approximately one-third of Iraq for nearly three years, including its second-largest city Mosul.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS still launches low-level insurgency against both security and civilian targets, particularly in the areas disputed by both Baghdad and Erbil.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive