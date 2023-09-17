Politics

PM Barzani expresses gratitude for Iraqi Premier's support

The Prime Minister thanked the Iraqi Premier for his support in reaching an agreement regarding Kurdistan Region salaries.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani regarding the recent Iraqi Council of Ministers decision on the Kurdistan Region’s budget share.

Also, he hoped that this agreement would serve as a basis for resolving all disputes between the two sides through dialogue and in accordance with Iraqi constitutional principles.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers decided on Sunday to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servants' salaries.

Lastly, Prime Minister Barzani thanked the public's resilience, and the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region political parties for the "success" they achieved.

