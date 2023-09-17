PM Barzani expresses gratitude for Iraqi Premier’s support

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani regarding the recent Iraqi Council of Ministers decision on the Kurdistan Region’s budget share.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iraqi Premier for his support in reaching an agreement regarding Kurdistan Region salaries.

Also, he hoped that this agreement would serve as a basis for resolving all disputes between the two sides through dialogue and in accordance with Iraqi constitutional principles.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers decided on Sunday to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servants' salaries.

Lastly, Prime Minister Barzani thanked the public's resilience, and the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region political parties for the "success" they achieved.

