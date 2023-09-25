Coalition forces commander addresses enhancing cooperation with Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Major General Joel Vowell, the Commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) on Monday met with Iraqi Premier Shia’ al-Sudani, in which he stressed enhancing security cooperation with Iraq.

Alina L. Romanowski, United States Ambassador to Iraq, also attended the meeting

During the meeting, both sides discussed security cooperation, especially in terms of advisory support, arms, intelligence sharing, and the training of Iraqi security forces.

The importance of the joint committee between Iraq and the International Coalition against ISIS was also emphasized at the meeting.

Following a visit to the US by a delegation of security officials led by the Iraqi Minister of Defense, the committee was established.

This committee’s goal is to define the future relationship with the International Coalition against ISIS following the defeat of the terror group and the enhanced capabilities of Iraqi forces, which will enable them to ensure security across all regions and areas under their responsibility.

The CJTF-OIR is a US-led coalition of more than 70 countries and international organizations fighting ISIS. It was established in 2014 with the aim of defeating ISIS and restoring stability in Iraq and the region. The CJTF-OIR provides military and logistical support, as well as training to the Iraqi Armed Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga.