Turkish warplanes bomb Rawanduz district, killing one

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes on Wednesday bombed the village of Bokriskan in the Warte subdistrict of Rawanduz.

Although Muslih Zirar, the director of the Warte subdistrict, announced that two people were injured in a bombing, one of the injured victims succumbed to the wounds she sustained from the aerial bombardment.

The deceased has been identified as Asti Muhammed and an injured victim has been identified as Mirza Briam.

Recently, there has been an uptick in airstrikes in the Warte area by Turkish warplanes, which are targeting suspected positions of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.

The PKK and Ankara have been engaged in a bloody military conflict since the mid-1980s, resulting in the deaths of about 55,000 people.

Bolstered by its advanced drone industry, Turkey has ramped up its drone strikes in recent years, particularly in the urban centers of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, to target suspected PKK positions.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about the increasing presence of foreign militia forces in the area.

Much of the conflict has been fought in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which has endangered civilian populations.