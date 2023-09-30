Politics

PM Barzani, UN envoy in Iraq stress holding Kurdistan Region elections on time

Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert Kurdistan Regions parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

At the meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments in the general situation in Iraq, as well as the importance of ensuring the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights and financial entitlements.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding the situation in the Kurdistan Region and the importance of holding the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections on its scheduled date of Feb. 25, 2024.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

The Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdish political parties have called for holding the polls as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani called for holding the elections without any impediment.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) speaking with United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
