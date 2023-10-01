'Terrorist attack' targets ministry of interior, says Turkish government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosion targeted Turkey's Ministry of Interior early Sunday in the Turkish capital Ankara, resulting in two injuries among security forces, the government said.

"Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," the interior ministry said in a statement.

One of the attackers blew himself up while another one was "neutralized" by the security forces.

Gunfire followed the explosion at the gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The attack left two officers "injured", Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.

Heavy security presence could be seen near the scene, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter in Ankara.

The targeted area is home to several top government offices, including the Ministry of Interior and the Turkish parliament, where the Turkish Parliament Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to deliver his remarks on the first day of restarting the sessions of the legislative house.