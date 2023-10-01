Environment

Flood warnings issued in southeastern Turkey

Flash floods in Kastamonu province pf Turkey. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Several Kurdish-inhabited provinces in southeastern Turkey are expected to be affected by torrential rain, which will cause flash flooding, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

According to the statement, residents should avoid places where water is likely to accumulate, such as areas lacking functional sewer systems.

In the coming days, temperatures in these areas will drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Istanbul experienced heavy precipitation beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on Saturday said that residents should not travel by car unless in emergency cases, and that all steps should be taken to prevent flash flood damage to their homes.

On March 15, 2023, there were devastating floods in two Turkish provinces, Anlurfa and Adyaman, which caused the deaths of 15 people.

Precipitation in Turkey is usually mild and occurs mainly during the autumn and winter months. The rainfall amounts can vary, ranging from light drizzles to heavy downpours.

