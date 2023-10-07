CTD accuses Sulaimani authorities of not handing over suspects of Hawkar Jaff’s assassination

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the anniversary of Hawkar Abdulla Jaff's assassination, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) on Saturday released a statement.

“Although the suspects of the terrorist act have been revealed, they have not yet appeared in court,” the statement read.

“As a result of the indifference of the relevant (Sulaimani) authorities to hand over the suspects to law enforcement, their intimidation, and terrorism under the guise of security services may continue,” the statement added.

Part of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), the CTD is responsible for coordination between Asayish security forces, Peshmerga military forces and the Parastin intelligence agency. The organization was created in 2011.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement on Aug. 9 calling for the arrest of Wahab Halabjay and other wanted individuals under the protection of Sulaimani authorities. The statement added that in the absence of the defendants before the judge, their refusal to surrender to the law, and their disregard of the court order may give them more opportunities to commit additional crimes such as murder, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Jaff was a former colonel in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)-affiliated Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) before he was sacked from his position in 2021. On Oct. 7, 2022, he was killed in Erbil after a bomb detonated his vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the ousted PUK leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi called for the arrest of the preparators of Jaff's assassination. Jangi, like Jaff, was ousted from the PUK in June 2021.

“On the anniversary of the assassination of Colonel Hawkar Jaff, I pay tribute to this heroic martyr. Martyr Hawkar was a capable officer, an example of courage, loyalty and service. He was martyred in front of his wife and children.”

"It is the duty of the relevant parties to arrest the conspirators and perpetrators of this terrorist act and bring them to justice," he added.

Jaff's assassination has created ongoing tension between the two Kurdistan Region ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and PUK.