Top KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for budget talks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Wednesday to meet with the Finance Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, according to a statement from the KRG Department of Media and Information.

This meeting is intended to discuss public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region and its budget allocation.

The delegation will include Awat Shekh Janab, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Omed Sabah, the President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers, Amanj Raheem, the KRG Cabinet Secretary, Abdul Hakim Khasraw, the Director of the Department of Coordination and Follow-Up, and a group of financial advisors.

Earlier on Monday, KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had instructed the contingent delegation "to not leave a single question unanswered and to cooperate very transparently."

Previously on Sept. 14, a senior KRG delegation led by the Prime Minister visited Baghdad to discuss financial disputes, after which an agreement was reached regarding the autonomous Kurdish entity's salaries.

Afterwards, the Iraqi Council of Ministers decided to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly, albeit in the form of loans, until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servant salaries.

Despite meeting its commitments as outlined in the agreements, Erbil has stressed that Baghdad has not disbursed salaries to its civil servants as per their prior mutual agreement.