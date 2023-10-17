Economy

PM Barzani briefs investors on KRG enhancing banking system, digitalization

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) during his meeting with Kurdistan Region investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) during his meeting with Kurdistan Region investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday briefed Kurdish investors on his government’s efforts to strengthen the banking system and digitalize the public service provision.

Since its inception, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet has worked to facilitate investment for both domestic and foreign investors as well as overcome the obstacles, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Barzani briefed the businesspeople on the government’s efforts to enhance the banking system and financial inclusion program as well as digitalizing the public services, the press release said.

Barzani reassured that the government will continue accelerating efforts to work for an enhanced investment climate. 

He had extended his gratitude to the investors for their support and joint work with the KRG.

In a question-and-answer session, Barzani responded to a number of questions that were asked by the attendees.

A number of KRG top officials, including the head of the Board of Investment and trade and tourism ministers, attended the meeting. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with Kurdish investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with Kurdish investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from left) during a meeting with Kurdish investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from left) during a meeting with Kurdish investors in Erbil, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
