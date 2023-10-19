Over 1000 students denied access to a Sinjar school by PKK, says Japanese envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliated militant factions inside the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar have been denying access to over 1,000 students to study at a Japanese-funded school, the Asian country’s envoy told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The Zarifa Oso School was built through Japanese funding last year and was ready to receive students, Ambassador Futoshi Matsumoto said.

“More than 1,000 students in Sinjar cannot use this school because of some groups that call themselves YBS [PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units]… I do not know PKK. They use this school [now],” the top diplomat in the country said, adding he was not aware for what purpose the education establishment is being used currently.

“No access to more than 1,000 students” after a year of its construction, he said, describing the inaccessibility as “a problem” for the Yezidi students.

The school was funded by the “Japanese taxpayers” and should be returned to students, wishing the occupation to end, he added.

The IVY Japan, a non-governmental organization, implemented the Sinjar school project.

“The school, which we supported, should be used by students, our beneficiaries,” Saito Takashi, the NGO’s country representative, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The diplomat’s remarks to Kurdistan 24 came after the inauguration ceremony of a new Japanese-funded school in Erbil province for Iraqi internally displaced students on Thursday.

Al-Olaa school is an 18-class facility that has taken into consideration all the fire safety measures as well as provides a healthy learning environment for the vulnerable students who used to study in a “very bad environment,” Shilan Sher, the program manager assistant for IVY Japan – the implementing partner – told Kurdistan 24.

Erbil and Baghdad in September 2020 struck a deal to normalize the administrative and security situations in Sinjar. Per the agreement, all the armed groups, including the PKK, should leave the area and hand the security dossier to the local Yezidis.

The UN, the UK, and the US have expressed support for the implementation of the agreement.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Erbil reporter Shayma Bayiz