Katyusha rockets target US-led coalition forces in western Iraq: report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An unspecified number of Katyusha rockets targeted the US-led coalition forces in western Anbar province early Sunday, as the US is beefing up its forces in the Middle East, according to a media report.

At least one blast was heard inside the base, two army sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The media did not elaborate further details on the nature of the attack or any casualties that might have resulted from the attacks.

Including Sunday's attack, the base has witnessed at least six aerial strikes since last week.

The US forces shot down two drones hovering over the base on Saturday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday announced that his country would deploy more air defense assets in the Middle East, as the US forces come under a number of drone attacks in recent days amid ongoing Hamas-Israel.

The decision was made following "escalation by Iran and its proxies," according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

"I have also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for U.S. forces," the US secretary said.

The country has already set its forces on high alert and issued "worldwide caution" for its citizens, a number of whom were taken hostage and killed by the Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Two US citizens were released by Hamas on Friday night.