Several new medical departments open at Erbil Teaching Hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – New medical departments were officially inaugurated at the historic Erbil Teaching Hospital on Sunday, according to the province’s governor, Omed Khoshnaw.

The news comes as the hospital earlier received a $200,000 grant for its renovation.

“Within the framework of the plans of the Erbil General Directorate of Health, UNHCR, and several vocal Erbil residents, more medical departments of the hospital were opened,” said Governor Khoshnaw in a press conference.

Moreover, the kidney and heart resuscitation departments have been reopened after extensive upgrades and the provision of necessary healthcare equipment.

Furthermore, Khoshnaw noted that the hospital is one of the medical centers with a long, established history and that hundreds of citizens visit the iconic hospital daily for medical treatment.

“During the past year alone, about two billion dinars [$1.5 million] were spent supporting the health sector in Erbil province. This was in addition to the budgets of the Erbil General Directorate of Health and the Ministry of Health,” he reaffirmed.

Lastly, the governor added that as part of their plans, the outdoor pavement of the hospital has been reopened today for pedestrian traffic after also being renovated.