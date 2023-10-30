New, modern park to be built in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A large-scale park is to be constructed in Erbil at a cost of more than $1 million, according to a statement from the Erbil Governorate.

The park will be constructed in the Zhian neighborhood on an area of ​​17,000 square meters.

Preparations have been completed and construction is scheduled to begin shortly.

There are 450 parks, gardens, and forests in Erbil, and the “foliage rate” in the city has reached 19.5%, according to figures from the governorate.

Erbil's verdures are a valuable asset to the city, providing residents with an opportunity to escape the smog of bustling vehicular traffic, which overwhelmingly dominates the province.

Moreover, the lack of a public transportation system in the country has caused an overreliance on private vehicles, leading to concerning amounts of air pollution.

Ideally, the green spaces provide an important habitat for wildlife, helping to preserve the biodiversity of the city. The spaces also aim to help reduce water contamination and provide recreational opportunities for city residents.