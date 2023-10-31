Economy

Kurdistan Region aims to be self-sufficient, says PM Barzani  

The premier was given a tour around the factory, visiting the production line and meeting with workers.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is pictured operating a machine at Fabyab packaging factory in Erbil, Sept. 31, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region intends to be self-sufficient in producing what it needs domestically, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday while inaugurating a packaging factory in the Kurdish capital.

Barzani on early Tuesday officially inaugurated Fabyab Co. (Packaging Solutions) along with senior members of his cabinet, including the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources as well as Trade and Commerce.

The premier was given a tour around the factory, visiting the production line and meeting with workers.

Such a factory would be “extremely important” in the success of the government’s efforts in exporting the agricultural produce to abroad, Barzani said, expressing his delight and gratitude for the staff's efforts. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) is pictured during his visit to Fabyab packging factory in Erbil, Sept. 31, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
The factory has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources to package the produce, the first batch of which was exported last year.

“We intend to produce whatever we need and can domestically,” Barzani said, hailing the project for creating hundreds of job opportunities.

He had vowed his government’s support for similar projects.

The US Consul General in Erbil Mark Stroh also attended the inauguration.

Fabyab is a manufacturer of various types of packaging for “high-quality cardboard”, according to the firm.

In 2022, the KRG officially announced the export of the first batch of Kurdistan Region pomegranates to the Gulf markets. As part of marketing agricultural produce, it is set to export grapes, figs, and honey in the future. 

A company official presents the factory's produces to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) in Erbil, Sept. 31, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
