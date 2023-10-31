U.S. envoy, Iraqi FM discuss humanitarian assistance to Gaza

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein on Monday received United States Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski in Baghdad.

Both sides discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Gaza Strip and to remediate the enclave’s rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.

“Iraq's role in containment of the conflict and the humanitarian assistance both our countries are sending to the people of Gaza,” according to the U.S. Ambassador's post on X.

Discussed the latest regional developments with Deputy PM/FM @Fuad_Husseein. Spoke about Iraq's role in containment of the conflict and the humanitarian assistance both our countries are sending to the people of Gaza. #USIraq360Partnership — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) October 31, 2023

Moreover, Mr. Hussein said that they addressed bilateral relations as well as “the developments taking place in the region, & the importance of working to promote peace and security, especially in light on [sic] the current war on our Palestinian people in Gaza,” according to the minister’s post on X.

Discussed with, Ambassador Elena Romanski @USAmbIraq, our bilateral relations; the developments taking place in the region, & the importance of working to promote #peace & #security, especially in light on the current war on our Palestinian people In #Gaza; — Fuad Hussein | فؤاد حسين (@Fuad_Husseein) October 31, 2023

The conflict has created a humanitarian catastrophe, with more than 1.4 million Palestinians currently displaced from their Gaza homes. Geopolitical disagreements between various regional powers on the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Egypt have made the provision of food, water, and other vital supplies into Gaza difficult.

Hamas launched its ambush attack, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on Oct. 7 along with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel. They then led a ground assault in the southern Israeli city of Re’im, where they brutally massacred Israeli civilians at the Nova Festival.

The militants later travelled to surrounding Kibbutz communities, where they went house to house, pulling civilians from their beds before murdering them. In an utter act of grotesqueness, a few of the militants displayed the bodies of the deceased online from the victims' personal social media accounts.

During the encounter, Hamas kidnapped more than 200 hostages, who were then taken to Gaza.

Oct. 7 has been referred to as the largest mass killing of Jews since the Holocaust, according to Israeli authorities.

According to the latest figures, over 1,538 Israeli soldiers and civilians have reportedly been killed, the overwhelming majority of whom lost their lives on Oct. 7, or later succumbed to their injuries from that day. Another 5,431 Israelis have been injured, according to Israeli media reports.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,500 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Ministry of Health, which has been linked to Hamas.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm’s namesake is a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where Palestinians allege they have continuously been harassed and assaulted by Israeli security forces, preventing them from performing their prayers and religious duties.

The Hamas-Israel conflict began in 2007 when Hamas took control of Gaza, leading to an Israeli military offensive. It has since resulted in tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and the continuous destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.