Security

PM Barzani, US envoy to Iraq address safety of diplomatic missions and Coalition forces

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski and her accompanying delegation, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, the two sides highlighted the importance of sending the Kurdistan Region's budgetary allotment, to which the KRG has argued it has provided detailed data based on legal and constitutional grounds to the Iraqi government's relevant parties.

Moreover, both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining security and stability in Iraq, as well as the importance of protecting embassies, diplomatic envoys, and coalition forces.

In the past, the US has been heavily involved in the negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, providing assistance and support in order to ensure that the Kurdistan Region's rights are respected. The US has long been an ally of the Kurdistan Region, providing military and political support in the fight against ISIS.

The two partners also share strong economic ties, as exhibited by several American businesses and investments operating in the Region. The US has invested in a roughly $800 million state-of-the-art consulate in Erbil that is scheduled to be completed by July 8, 2024.

Currently, there are approximately 5,000 US military personnel in the Kurdistan Region as part of the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
