Erbil flights operating according to schedule, says airport director

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Director of Erbil International Airport, Ahmed Hoshyar, on Friday told Kurdistan 24 that flights are now operating according to schedule at Erbil International Airport (EIA) and “tourists have no issues traveling there.”

Friday morning, it was reported that several flights were delayed at EIA under unknown circumstances.

This news comes roughly one week after an unexploded suicide drone landed at the airport, which was later claimed by the militant group Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance (Arabic acronym, JAMI).

Hoshyar advised morning passengers, whose flights had not taken off according to schedule, to visit the airline companies responsible for their itinerary in order to solve their issues.

The director emphasized that they would provide all necessary measures for airlines to be able to adjust flight schedules for tourists who were unable to make their flights.

Erbil International Airport was opened in 2005. It is the second-largest airport in Iraq after Baghdad International Airport, serving both domestic and international flights.