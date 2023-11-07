Kurdistan Region delegation to visit Baghdad for election talks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Region is set to visit Baghdad soon for talks on preparations for the sixth parliamentary election that is set to be held in February, according to a KRG official.

Abdul Hakeem Khasraw, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Coordination and Follow-Up, did not elaborate further on when the delegation will visit the Iraqi capital.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken a number of legal and financial measures to hold the elections and maintained cooperation with the Iraqi Electoral Commission for the same purpose, he said.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on August 3 set February 25, 2024, as the new date for parliamentary elections that had been delayed by more than a year due to political infighting.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

The Iraqi Supreme Court in August issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani have reiterated calls for holding the elections on time without further delay.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq has also called on the political parties to hold the polls on time.