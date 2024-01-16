KDP President Masoud Barzani attends burial ceremony of businessman killed in missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday attended the burial ceremony of deceased Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and his daughter, who were killed in last night's Iranian missile attack.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four casualties among his family, including his 11-month and 18-month-old children. Six others have been wounded.

KDP President Masoud Barzani attends burial ceremony of deceased Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and his daughter, who were killed in last night's Iranian missile attack.



📸Kurdistan24 pic.twitter.com/VLvT1pPZIU — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) January 16, 2024

The KDP head earlier published a statement through the party’s foreign relations bureau, where he said “Everyone knows that since 2020, Erbil has been subjected to dozens of unjustified missile and drone attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and their allied forces. These attacks are an obvious injustice against the Kurdish people.”

“The perpetrators of these crimes and those behind the attacks on Erbil know very well that their slander, excuses and claims have no basis and to cover up their problems they are committing this aggression and oppression against Erbil and the Kurdish people,” Barzani continued.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have claimed responsibility for the assault, confirming that it was carried out using ballistic missiles.

“My message to the perpetrators of last night’s missile and drone attacks is that there is no pride in murdering women, children and civilians, you can kill us, but rest assured that the will of the people of Kurdistan shall remain unwavering,” the Kurdish leader further noted.

“Our patience has limits. In their latest attack and crime of last night, they massacred an innocent family in Erbil, which we strongly condemn. There is no doubt that this attack is neither courage nor bravery, but the utmost shame for the perpetrators,” Barzani reiterated.

Moreover, the Iraqi Government described the attack as “aggression against sovereignty” and the principle of neighborliness, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baghdad said it will submit a “complaint” to the United Nations Security Council, as Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has already launched an investigation into the matter.

Lastly, Barzani pleaded with the Iranian people, saying “We have always respected them and we have extended a hand of friendship and brotherhood to them. I want to assure them that the excuses given by the attackers for their crimes against Erbil and the Kurdish people have no basis and are far from the truth. I ask you, if the attackers allow you, to come to Erbil and see the truth with your own eyes and see how the criminals and attackers are spreading disinformation against the Kurdish people and their claims are baseless.”

Iran’s IRGC similarly targeted another Kurdish businessman in 2022, resulting in significant material damage to his property.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq