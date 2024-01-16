Politics

PM Barzani, Finnish FM address bilateral ties in investment and technology

Condemning the attacks on Erbil, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of investment and technology.
author_image Spindar Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Finland is one of several Eastern-European countries that has attempted to facilitate the return of migrants back to their place of origin, with Iraq being a large contributor to what the former has deemed as “weaponized migration” by Russia.

The last recorded diplomatic meeting between the two sides is believed to have occurred in March 2021, when Prime Minister Barzani received Finnish Ambassador to Iraq Vesa Hakkinen. 

Notably, Finland does not have a consulate in the Kurdistan Region.

There, they discussed the remaining fight against terrorism in Iraq, in addition to outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

