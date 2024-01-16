PM Barzani expresses gratitude to Bahrain for its support

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with a top delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain led by Finance Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa in Davos.

Bahrain has been a friend and partner. I thanked the ministerial team led by HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa for backing our bilateral trade.



I also conveyed our appreciation to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his support in this difficult time.#wef24 pic.twitter.com/gUVEaO8XCE — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 16, 2024

On behalf of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the delegation condemned the attacks on Erbil and conveyed their country's condolences to Prime Minister Barzani.

The delegation expressed the readiness of Bahrain to further advance relations with the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

For his part, the Kurdish Premier expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its support, especially King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and reiterated his desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

Federally, Iraq has a somewhat fraught relationship with the Gulf country, as opposed to the cordial relations the Kurdistan Region has with it.

In August 2019, Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned a statement from Bahrain’s top diplomat that described recent Israeli attacks on Iranian or Iran-backed forces throughout the Middle East as "self-defense."

In July 2019, Iraqi Shia militia leader Hadi al-Amiri condemned Bahrain for the execution of three people, which reportedly included two Shia activists, and predicted a demise of the country similar to that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

In February 2018, Bahrain deported eight Iraqis for “damaging state security.”