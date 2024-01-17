Iraq files complaint against Iran at UN Security Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In response to Iranian missile attacks in Erbil, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Wednesday formally complained to the Security Council of the United Nations.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, two letters have been sent to the secretary-general and the presidency of the council, emphasizing that Iran's hostile act violates Iraqi sovereignty, security, and citizens in a flagrant manner.

In a statement, Iran defiantly rejected the accusations made by the ministry, writing to the UN that “The strikes were in self-defense and in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.”

“The strikes included targeted attacks against the bases and facilities of “terrorist groups” based in Syria and Iraq. The operation came in response to the recent terrorist attack in Kerman, which led to the death of more than 100 citizens and was claimed by ISIS,” the statement further added.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four casualties among his family, including his 11-month and 18-month-old children. Six others have been wounded.

“The Islamic Republic affirms its absolute commitment to respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of both Iraq and Syria," Iran’s UN statement concluded.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the assault, confirming that it was carried out using ballistic missiles.

Moreover, the Iraqi Government described the attack as “aggression against sovereignty” and the principle of neighborliness, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, senior KDP politburo member and former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zibari praised the complaint by Iraq, writing in Arabic on the X platform, "The position of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the aggression of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against Erbil is honorable, and it may be followed by practical and technical measures to limit Iranian and other interference to extend their anti-Iraqi influence in the country and the region."

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq