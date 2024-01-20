Traders can import from Turkey, Gulf amid ban of Iranian products, says Erbil chamber of commerce

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Following a call to ban Iranian products, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged Kurdish traders to import from Turkey and Gulf markets an alternative, the spokesperson told Kurdistan24 on Saturday.

The Chamber on Friday night issued a statement, urging Kurdistan Region traders to “suspend” the purchase of Iranian products in protest of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile strikes on a private residence in Erbil, where at least four civilians were killed and six others were wounded.

In the absence of Iranian products, the Kurdish traders can buy from Turkey and Gulf countries, Karwan Surchi, the spokesperson of the Chamber, told Kurdistan24.

The boycotting comes in a bid to make Iran stop its aggressions against the Kurdistan Region, the spokesperson added.

There is a high demand for Turkish products compared to its Iranian counterparts, he added.

Iraq and Kurdistan Region heavily rely on imports from both neighboring Iran and Turkey, including foodstuff and other products. The trade volumes are estimated to be billions of dollars per year.

The Iranian missile strikes last week have drawn widespread condemnations from the international community, including the US, the UK, and the United Nations.

Iraq has officially submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council against the strikes, which Baghdad had described as a “violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Moreover, Baghdad has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and handed over a protest note to the Iranian chief diplomat in the Iraqi capital.