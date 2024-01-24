Garmiyan residents protest Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Residents of the Garmiyan independent administration on Tuesday held a demonstration condemning the Jan. 15 Erbil missile attack.

Mullah Aram Talabani, one of the protesters, told Kurdistan24 that “Every prophet sent by God has forbidden war and killing. How can anyone who claims to be a Muslim do such a great crime, especially killing an infant?"

Meanwhile, another protester expressed that the missile attack on Erbil constituted "a grave injustice against the Kurdish people. Erbil has endured numerous missile and drone attacks since 2020. This is deeply concerning for all of us. It is truly shameful and a cowardly act of aggression."

“We condemn the terrorist attack carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital city of Erbil. It is widely known that Iran has a history of being involved in acts of terrorism. We urge the international community to stop such attacks in our country,” the protestor added.

Garmiyan is following in the footsteps of Erbil, Duhok, Zakho, Sulaimani, and Sheikhan, which have similarly held large protests against the deadly attack.

That attack killed Kurdish real-estate tycoon Peshraw Dizayee along with his infant daughter, a guest, and a housekeeper.

The IRGC said the site was a “Mossad espionage center,” referring to the Israeli intelligence agency. The Kurds, for their part, vehemently rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless”.

Moreover, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji and an Iraqi parliamentary investigation team similarly announced that the targeted place was a “family residence,” rejecting the allegations.

Edited by Dastan Muwaffaq