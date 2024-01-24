KDP President Masoud Barzani, outgoing Turkish Consul General address tension in the Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received outgoing Turkish Consul General to Erbil Mehmet Mevlut Yakut, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The consul expressed his pleasure at having worked in the Kurdistan Region. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining and developing friendly relations between the Region and Turkey.

President Masoud Barzani expressed his gratitude to the consul and extended his best wishes for success in his new assignment. Barzani also highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries across all sectors.

The situation in the region and Iraq and the latest tensions were another topic of discussion.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Region share close economic and political ties. Thousands of Turkish companies in various sectors operate in the Kurdistan Region with annual revenues for the companies estimated to be worth several billions of dollars.

Last February, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck south and southeastern Turkey, resulting in over 50,000 deaths and the collapse of about 20,000 buildings. The KRG’s rescue and relief assistance promptly dispatched emergency teams following the quake. The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) also provided humanitarian supplies, including food and medical supplies.

At the time, Yakut acknowledged and appreciated the help from the KRG, saying the “Turkish people will never forget this.”

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq