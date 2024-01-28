Kurdistan Region attempting to attract more foreign investors, says KRG Foreign Relations head

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Foreign Relations Department, at the third conference for KRG representatives in foreign countries on Sunday in Erbil revealed that “their efforts with consulates and embassies have made a difference, and several countries, including some at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs level, have condemned the attacks on the Kurdistan Region.”

Dizayee stated that the Kurdistan Region is attempting to attract more foreign investors through consulates. He also highlighted that the visit of senior officials to the region is a testament to the remarkable accomplishments of the government and the people.

"The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister’s participation in the Davos Conference and meetings with several high-level delegations from around the world demonstrates that the Kurdish region has its own unique characteristics when engaging with foreign countries as part of Iraq," he noted while adding, “Previously, students in the Kurdistan Region were unable to study abroad. However, we are now delighted to witness an increasing number of young people from our territory pursuing higher education overseas every year.”

Meanwhile, the senior official stated that despite the Kurdistan Region being part of Iraq, it has an important role to play in regional politics.

"The efforts made by the office of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to promote domestic products are commendable and should be further expanded. This will ensure that the process continues, even if there is a change in the cabinet in the future," Dizayee emphasized.

Notably, Dizayee is a close relative of real-estate mogul Peshraw Dizayee, who was recently killed in the Iranian missile attack on Erbil, an attack claimed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).