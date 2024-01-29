Protest held in Chamchamal condemning Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A major protest took place on Monday in the Chamchamal District of Sulaimani Province denouncing the Jan. 15 ballistic missile attack on Erbil by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A demonstrator from Chamchamal told Kurdistan24, "Our message to the invaders of Kurdistan is clear: we will not stay silent regarding the attack on the citizens of Erbil. The actions of Iran and the IRGC are simply unacceptable."

"The Kurds have always lived peacefully and harmoniously, valuing coexistence. The Kurdish people abhor violence and oppression," expressed a mullah.

Another demonstrator also said that "Iran is attacking Erbil using various pretexts, such as oppression against the homes and children of its citizens. The Iranian regime is irresponsibly targeting Kurdish citizens.”

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the missile strike on the home of Kurdish real-estate mogul Peshraw Dizayee, killing him and a business partner of Assyrian background.

Dizayee headed the Falcon Group and its Empire brand, a company with a valuation estimated to be $2.5 billion.

In addition to the violent escalation with its Kurdish neighbor, Iran has also targeted Balochi militias on its southern Pakistan border, much to the ire of the latter.