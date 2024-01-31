Kurdistan Region president receives new Greek envoy to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday received the newly inaugurated Consul General of Greece to Erbil Nikolaos Stergioulas in Erbil.

President Barzani congratulated the diplomat on the new posting, wishing him success in his new endeavor, according to a statement from the presidency.

The Kurdish president also expressed his support for the diplomat’s work.

Consul General Stergioulas hoped for cooperation and enhanced relations with the Kurdistan Region, according to the press release.

Consul General Stergioulas has replaced his predecessor Stavros Kyrimis.

The newly inaugurated diplomat met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in early December in Erbil, where they spoke about bilateral relations.

As of 2017, Greece's investment in the Kurdistan Region was about €2 billion. The Greek government has supported the KRG with humanitarian aid, as well as the Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS with arms and ammunition.