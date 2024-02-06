Turkish Defense Minister arrives in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler and Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, on Tuesday arrived in Erbil and were welcomed by Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shorish Ismael, and Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Foreign Relations Department, among other top Kurdish officials.

The Turkish Defense Minister and Chief of Turkish General Staff met with the Iraqi President and Prime Minister in Baghdad early Tuesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani announced during a meeting with Turkish officials that the two countries should resolve border and security issues through cooperation and coordination, According to a statement, issued by Sudani's office on Tuesday.

The Iraqi Premier stated that Iraqi territory will not become a source of threat for Turkey and neighboring countries, and in this regard, Iraq has taken several measures to secure its borders with Turkey.

As for the Turkish Defense Minister, he expressed his country's desire to maintain common relations, protect its borders, and take security measures in the field of intelligence and counterterrorism.

In parallel to Güler's visit, Ibrahim Kalın, the Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey has recently visited Baghdad and Erbil and met with Iraqi and Kurdish officials.