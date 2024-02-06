Nineveh in need of Kurdistan Region experience in development, says new governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The newly elected Nineveh Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil on Tuesday told Kurdistan24 that his province is in need of Kurdistan Region’s experience in development and reconstruction.

"To rebuild Nineveh and develop the province, we require the experience of the Kurdistan Region," the governor told Kurdistan24’s Basi Roj show presented by Zhino Mohammad.

Al-Dakhil was elected the Nineveh governor by the majority of the newly elected provincial council on Monday.

Speaking of the Sinjar Agreement, al-Dakhil emphasized that the agreement should be implemented, which is “the roadmap for resolving the Sinjar issues and establishing stability in the district.”

“Our local government in Nineveh supports the implementation of the Sinjar agreement because, if Sinjar is not stable, neither will the entire province of Nineveh,” he added and noted that, “the issue of Sinjar is very crucial to us, so we will work on it seriously.”

The “first step” in resolving the Sinjar issues will be the appointment of a new governor for the Sinjar district, he said.

The Sinjar Agreement was signed in Oct. 2020 between Erbil and Baghdad with support from the UN to normalize the situation in Sinjar and facilitate the return of thousands of Yazidis to displacement camps.