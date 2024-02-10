Kurdistan Region willing to develop ties with Azerbaijan, PM Barzani writes to President Aliyev

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday congratulated Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection and expressed Erbil’s willingness to develop bilateral ties with Baku, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” in a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election and wished him success, according to a statement from the premier’s office released on Saturday morning.

The premier expressed Erbil’s willingness to develop bilateral ties with Baku in various sectors, it added.

Barzani and Aliyev met on Dec. 1, 2023, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Conference’s (COP28) opening ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Similarly, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February in Germany, where they also spoke about opening the Caucasian country’s diplomatic mission in Erbil.

President Aliyev on Wednesday was announced the winner of the country’s presidential election following securing 92.1 percent of the votes.

Other candidates scored less than 2 percent of the votes, according to the country’s authority.

Azerbaijan is set to open its consulate general in the capital Erbil in the future, the Caucasian country’s senior diplomat in Iraq told Prime Minister Masrour Barzani last year.