Kurdistan Region, Jordan ties ‘historical,’ says envoy

"We aim to enhance our relations in all aspects, as both parties deserve stronger connections when it comes to investment, trade, and medicine," he said.
Fuad Al-Majali, Jordan's Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, speaking to Kurdistan24, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Fuad Al-Majali, Jordan's Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday told Kurdistan24 that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan shares “historical and fraternal relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.” 

The Jordanian diplomat’s remarks to Kurdistan24 came on the sidelines of a gathering of fans to watch the Asian Cup final match of Qatar-Jordan, of which the Qataris came out victorious 3-1. 

“The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, have greatly supported the efforts to strengthen the ties between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan,” the Al-Majali told Kurdistan24’s Renas A. Saeed. 

"We aim to enhance our relations in all aspects, as both parties deserve stronger connections when it comes to investment, trade, and medicine," he said.

Earlier in July 2023 the diplomat told Kurdistan24 that Kurdish relations have witnessed “improvements” over the course of the Cabinet's four years, including in the health and investment sectors.

In January 2023, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a Jordanian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi in Baghdad.

Six months later, the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week and Forum was launched in Erbil, in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani and Jordanian Health Minister Firas al-Hawari. The forum sought to boost medical ties between the two nations.

Additional reporting by Kurditsan24 Erbil reporter Renas A. Saeed

