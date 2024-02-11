WHO continues supporting Kurdistan Region, says representative

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, the new World Health Organization (WHO) Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq, on Sunday said that the health organization would "continue supporting the Kurdistan Region.”

The WHO Representative’s remarks came after a press conference along with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Health Minister Saman Barzanji in Erbil.

Ki-Zerbo reiterated WHO's commitment to working with the KRG Ministry of Health.

“The WHO in Iraq is committed to enhancing its coordination with the Kurdistan Region to effectively address both domestic and international crises,” he added.

The Kurdish minister pointed out that “WHO has implemented several projects in the Kurdistan Region and has established its office at the Ministry of Health building.”

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister noted that the organization provided “significant assistance and support throughout the pandemic.”

Barzanji emphasized the “invaluable support” of the WHO and expressed his desire to maintain collaboration on their ongoing projects.

The WHO’s presence in Iraq has had a significant impact on improving healthcare access and delivery in the country. Through the provision of technical expertise, training, and resources, the WHO has helped strengthen the healthcare system, reduce disease outbreaks, and enhance emergency response capabilities. Its efforts have contributed to saving lives and promoting better health outcomes for the population in Iraq.