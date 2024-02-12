Politics

PM Barzani, UAE president stress fostering bilateral ties

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left), during his meeting with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Feb. 12, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi reiterated on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Barzani and Al Nahyan agreed on fostering the existing relations further between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, as well as to enhance the level of bilateral cooperation and coordination across multiple areas, a statement from the premier’s office read. 

The Kurdish leader extended his condolences over the killing of three UAE soldiers along with a Bahraini one in Somalia in a terrorist attack, claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group.

It is the third consecutive year that Prime Minister Barzani has attended the high-level gathering in the Gulf country, where various regional and global challenges are discussed.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered a speech at the World Government Summit (WGS24), focusing on numerous challenges and issues the Middle East is facing currently. 

WGS24 serves as a platform for global leaders to come together and discuss pressing issues that require international cooperation. In an increasingly interconnected world, countries must collaborate and find collective solutions to challenges such as climate change, poverty, and global health crises. Only through global cooperation can we effectively address these pressing issues and work towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

