Head of UNAMI’s departure aligns with usual practices within UN: UNAMI

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Wednesday announced in a statement that the departure of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UNAMI, in May “aligns with usual practices within the United Nations, including the standard rotation of senior UN officials.”

“With regard to The Guardian’s report about allegations of corruption, [The United Nations Development Programme] UNDP has issued a statement on 23 January 2024. Furthermore, we would like to underscore that UNAMI and UNDP have different governance and financial structures,” the statement read.

UNAMI also urges Iraqi media outlets to “prioritize accuracy” and avoid spreading misleading information.

This came after a British daily newspaper The Guardian on Jan. 22, reported that staff members employed by UNDP have been accused of soliciting bribes in return for facilitating businessmen in obtaining contracts for postwar reconstruction endeavors within the country.