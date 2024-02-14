PM Barzani thanks UAE ‘continued support’ for KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In his meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked the Gulf country’s ongoing support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), according to a statement.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and several other senior officials from the UAE attended the meeting.

Barzani “expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continued support for the KRG,” a statement from the premier’s office read.

The Vice President of the UAE warmly welcomed the KRG delegation to the World Government Summit (WGS24) in Dubai. He also expressed his country's willingness to strengthen bilateral relations in a range of areas.

Barzani’s participation at the annual gathering has been at the invitation of the UAE prime minister.

The premier on Sunday arrived in Dubai to attend the annual gathering for the third consecutive year. He met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday.

He delivered a speech at WGS24 on Monday, focusing on numerous challenges and issues the Middle East is facing currently.

